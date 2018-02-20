Image copyright Lewis Ritchie Image caption Lewis Ritchie after completing a 109-mile charity cycle

A councillor has quit the SNP amid complaints about his behaviour.

Lewis Ritchie, City of Edinburgh Council's former planning convener, has been on a "leave of absence" due to health reasons since November.

It is understood he will still represent his Leith ward as an independent.

It means the SNP will now no longer hold the highest number of seats in the council, instead tying with the Conservatives.

A spokesperson for the SNP group on the council said: "Councillor Ritchie resigned from the party because there were a number of complaints regarding his behaviour.

"He should consider whether he is still fit to represent his constituents as an independent councillor."

Earlier Holyrood Magazine said the complaint related to "an alleged fracas" at the party's conference in Glasgow.

Mr Ritchie was elected to represent the Leith Walk ward following a by-election in 2015, and voted in as planning convener in June last year.

He was nominated in the local politician category at last year's Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards, losing out to Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing.