Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass

A man who abandoned his car on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash , causing huge tailbacks, is being sought by police.

The crash happened on the A720 at about 06:10 on Monday.

The driver of a black Ford Focus is now being sought by police.

Officers also want to speak to witnesses and are appealing for the driver of the Ford Focus to come forward.

PC Alan Musgrave, of Police Scotland, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and are particularly asking the driver of the abandoned Ford Focus car to get in touch."