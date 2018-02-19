A 31-year old man has appeared in court on two charges of assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Kevin Tully made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kevin Drummond at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further inquiry and Mr Tully was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court follows reports of Edinburgh robberies at a house in Currie on 11 February and in The Wisp on 12 February.

A 21-year-old has also been charged by police in connection with the robberies and is due to appear in court at a later date.