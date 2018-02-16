Image caption The court heard Rebecca Johnson told a friend that she was in an abusive relationship with Karel Frybl

A Czech man has been found guilty of killing a Scottish tour guide in Lapland, a region of northern Finland.

Karel Frybl denied murder, claiming he had a temporary mental breakdown when he stabbed Rebecca Johnson, from Fife.

Since the trial ended in August, Frybl had been undergoing psychiatric tests. Those tests found he was in full control of his actions.

Anyone found guilty of murder in Lapland receives a mandatory life sentence in prison.