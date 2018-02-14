Image copyright Police Scotland

A CCTV image of a man police are trying to trace in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault in Edinburgh has been released.

The incident happened in Shandwick Place at about 04:00 on Saturday 13 January.

A 26-year-old man was pushed to the ground, causing injuries that has required ongoing dental work.

Officers believe the man may be able to help with their inquiries. He is white and about 25 to 30 years old.

He is 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a moustache and is believed to originally be from Spain.

DC Iain Wallace, of Police Scotland, said: "We're eager to trace this man as part of our ongoing inquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."