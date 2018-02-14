Image copyright Police Scotland

Police in Edinburgh investigating a serious assault in the city centre have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

The incident happened at about 19:50 on Saturday 3 February near the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street.

A 51-year-old man was assaulted and sustained serious facial injuries.

Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV image. He is white, in his 50s, 5ft 8ins, and of slim build.

He was wearing glasses, a dark jacket, and a scarf around his neck and spoke with an Irish accent.

Det Con Andy Cory, of Police Scotland, said: "This attack left the victim with serious injuries and officers have conducted a number of inquiries since the incident.

"I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information that can help us trace him, to contact us immediately.

"Equally, if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible."