Image copyright Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit Edinburgh later as part of their public engagements in the run up to their forthcoming wedding on 19 May.

The royal couple's first stop will be at the Esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle before watching the One O'clock Gun being fired.

They will then visit social enterprise cafe, Social Bite.

Kensington Palace said the couple would be meeting members of the public and learn more about work in the community.

They will be officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday on 19 May.

Social Bite distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people across Scotland each year, as well as employing staff who have experienced homelessness themselves.

In the cafe, Harry and Ms Markle will learn more about the social enterprise, meet staff and tour the kitchen.

They will be the latest in a string of high-profile visitors to Social Bite premises.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio stopped for lunch at Social Bite venture Home in Edinburgh's west end in November 2016 while the Duchess of Cornwall and George Clooney have been to Social Bite's Rose Street branch.