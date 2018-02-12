A number of French rugby players have been questioned by police at Edinburgh Airport after a report of a sexual assault during a night out in the capital at the weekend.

In a Tweet the French Rugby Union confirmed some players have been spoken to by the Scottish authorities.

Police Scotland said inquiries had established no crime had been committed and no arrests were made.

A report of sexual assault was made in the early hours of Monday.

The French rugby teams' plane was delayed during the questioning.

It follows their defeat to Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The team's chartered Jet2 flight to Paris Orly was due to leave at 11:00 but left two hours later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12 February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."