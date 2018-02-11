Image copyright Google Image caption The robbers struck during the night in the Dolphin Road area

Two men have forced their way into a house overnight and robbed the couple inside of jewellery and cash.

The raid took place at about 01:30 in the Dolphin Road area of Currie in Edinburgh.

The woman was assaulted during the robbery and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for minor injuries.

Police investigating the crime said it was a "traumatic" experience for the victims.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts said: "This incident has understandably been very traumatic for the couple and we are supporting them at this difficult time

"We are carrying out extensive inquiries and would urge anyone who has information to come forward.

"Two men we would like to speak to were wearing dark clothing and were believed to be travelling in a small silver car.

"We would also ask that anyone with private CCTV reviews their footage and contacts us if they believe they have footage that could be of assistance to our inquiries."

He added: "Officers will remain in the area over the next few days to carry out inquiries and anyone with concerns can speak to them."