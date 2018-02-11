Serious crash near Queensferry Crossing

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was just south of the bridge

A 29-year-old man has been seriously injured in a road crash near the Queensferry Crossing.

His red BMW 3 series car was on the M90 southbound at junction 1A, just south of the bridge, at about 20:10 on Saturday when the accident took place.

No other vehicle was involved.

Sgt Scott Sneddon of Police Scotland said: "Our investigations into the collision are ongoing and we are reviewing CCTV as well as speaking to a number of witnesses.

"There would have been a number of vehicles on the road at the time and we would urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us but saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or the incident itself to come forward."