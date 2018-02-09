Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested after serious sexual assault in Leven

  • 9 February 2018

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Fife.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an incident in Leven's Promenade area at about 22:00 on Thursday.

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

