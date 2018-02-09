School fills maths teacher vacancies at Trinity Academy
Two maths teachers have been recruited at an Edinburgh school which had failed to fill the posts for months.
Trinity Academy in Edinburgh had been struggling with a shortage of maths teachers since last year.
Third year Edinburgh University maths students were drafted in to help pupils in S2 and S5 while a qualified teacher from a different subject led the class during the crisis.
Now one teacher will start on 26 February and the other on 17 April.