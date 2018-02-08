Image copyright Getty Images

The centre of Edinburgh is being lit up in a light show designed to brighten up the winter evenings.

Edinburgh Lumen is transforming St Andrew Square, Assembly Rooms Lane and The Mound Precinct with visual and sound displays.

The event has been created to celebrate the city in a "more peaceful and reflective mood" than the bustling summer festivals.

Lumen runs from the evening of 8 February to 11 March 2018.

