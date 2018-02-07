Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cars on fire in 'robot' car park in Edinburgh

  • 7 February 2018
Car on fire Image copyright @NorbertSwizzle

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict car park in Edinburgh city centre.

It is understood that vehicles are on fire at the Morrison Street site, known as the robot car park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire at 11:09 and that there were no reports of casualties.

The £5m Autosafe "SkyPark," opened in 2001, but the company that operated it went into receivership in 2003.

Image copyright @NorbertSwizzle

