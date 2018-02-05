Body of man, 81, found on path in Edinburgh
- 5 February 2018
The body of an 81-year-old man has been found on a public path in Edinburgh.
The pensioner's body was found at Seafield Road at about 10:40.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.
Police Scotland said it was treating the man's death as unexplained and launched an investigation. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.