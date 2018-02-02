Image copyright Google

A hit-and-run driver is being sought by police after a boy was knocked down on an Edinburgh road.

The eight-year-old pedestrian was crossing Stenhouse Road, north of the junction with Fairbrae, on Monday at about 15:15 when he was hit.

The small black car was travelling northbound when it knocked the boy down.

The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Saughton Road, north of the junction with Fairbrae, which took place around 15:15 on Monday 29 January.

"The collision involved a small black car, travelling northbound towards Stenhouse Road, and a pedestrian.

"An eight-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and attended the Sick Kids as a precaution."