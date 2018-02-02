Image copyright Virgin Hotels

Edinburgh is to have the first Virgin hotel outside of the United States of America.

The 225 room hotel will take over the historic India Buildings in the capital's Victoria Street.

The high-end hotel will have dining and drinking outlets and is due to open in 2020.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said he chose Edinburgh because it was an "iconic city" that had a "special place" in his heart.

He added: "My grandparents were from Edinburgh and my wife Joan is also Scottish.

"The people of Edinburgh have been so great in welcoming us to their great city; we can't wait to open our doors to people across the country and, indeed, the world."