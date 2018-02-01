Image copyright James Cooper Image caption The fire broke out under the train

Emergency services have tackled a fire on a train in Fife.

The small fire took hold underneath one of the carriages at Cupar railway station just after 15:00.

ScotRail said the passengers were taken off the train safely. Services between Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen are currently disrupted.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "Due to a broken down train, services between Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen are currently disrupted.

"Anyone who has been delayed by over 30 minutes is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay scheme."

James Cooper, 29, from Inverkeithing, told the BBC Scotland news website how he could smell smoke as he sat on the train in Cupar.

He said: "We were sitting there for a while when we were told to get off the train as it was on fire, it was terrifying.

"Some passengers were visibly shaken. We were then waiting for taxis and I could see a member of staff extinguishing the flames at the wheel but when he walked away I saw the flames burst back into life. It was scary."

Image caption Firefighters dealt with the incident