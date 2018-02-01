Image copyright Google

A police investigation has been launched into an armed robbery at a Fife garage.

The incident happened at about 05:05 on at a garage in Cowdenbeath's High Street.

The man entered the premises and threatened a staff member with a weapon, before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

He also stole cigarettes before running off in the direction of Foulford Road. Police are appealing for witnesses.

He is of slim build and about 20-years-old. He had his face covered with a balaclava and was carrying a dark-coloured holdall.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully the shop worker was uninjured but was understandably left shaken.

"We are keen to trace the suspect as soon as possible and would ask anyone with information that can help with our inquiries to get in touch.

"We believe the man arrived and left on foot and would ask anyone who was in the High Street area around 05:00 this morning and who may have seen any suspicious behaviour to contact us as soon as possible.

"Equally anyone who knows who is responsible, or has information that can help with our investigations, is asked to contact officers immediately."