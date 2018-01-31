Image copyright Police Scotland

A man has been found guilty of a series of sexual offences against children over a 16-year period in Fife.

David Morrison, 50, was found guilty of rape and assault as well as lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour against male and female victims.

The attacks happened at addresses in the Dysart and Kirkcaldy areas between 1990 and 2006.

He was further convicted of assaulting a woman between 1989 and 2016.

Morrison is due to appear for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on 22 February.

Det Insp June Peebles, of Police Scotland, said: "Morrison is a sexual predator who is a danger to children.

"Morrison has refused to admit his guilt and shown no remorse for his crimes.

"I would like to commend the victims who have demonstrated utter bravery and courage throughout the investigation and trial.

"I hope this conviction will go some way in enabling them to move on with their lives. The victim impact of sexual abuse such as this should never be underestimated.

"This case has demonstrated the importance of reporting all cases of sexual abuse, whether current or non-recent. We treat all reports of sexual crimes with the utmost seriousness and have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences.

"We will continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring relevant offenders to justice."