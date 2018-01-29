Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty Maxwell had only been married for seven months before she died

The family of a West Lothian woman who died at a holiday apartment block in Benidorm during a hen party have claimed Spanish police destroyed the clothes she was wearing at the time.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, fell from the 10th floor of Apartmentos Payma hotel in Benidorm on 29 April.

Four British men who were in the hotel room at the time were questioned as part of the inquiry.

Her family said at a press conference her clothing was not tested for DNA.

They added that they believed this was a "serious shortcoming" in the investigation.

A fifth British man was arrested and then released.

The Spanish authorities have taken no action and all the men questioned were allowed to come home to the UK.

Mrs Maxwell's family have previously said they remain convinced that something "sinister" happened to her.

They have employed an independent investigator, former police officer David Swindle, to look into the case.