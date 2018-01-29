Image copyright Google

A man who broke into an Edinburgh pub and accidently got covered in beer is being sought by police.

The incident happened at about 05:20 on Saturday at the Mid Yoken bar in Craigmount Brae.

The man was seen breaking into the premises during which he is believed to have knocked open a beer tap.

Nothing is understood to have been taken and police are appealing for witnesses. He is about 5ft 10in and of medium build.

He was wearing black clothing, a black ski-mask and black trainers with a white sole.

He was also seen carrying a back-pack and rode off from the area on a silver mountain bike.

PC Richard Boyle, of Police Scotland, said: "While it appears nothing was stolen, the pub has lost some stock, due to the beer tap being knocked open.

"As a result of this, we believe the suspect has been doused in beer and so anyone who recognises the description of this male, or who saw someone covered in beer in the East Craigs area during the early hours of Saturday morning should come forward.

"In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Mid-Yoken pub during the early hours of Saturday morning, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries, should also contact police immediately."