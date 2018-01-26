Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Haddington Road in Tranent near the Aldi supermarket

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital in a serious condition after being struck by a car while walking near a supermarket in East Lothian.

The accident happened at about 15:50 on Thursday on Haddington Road in Tranent near an Aldi store.

It involved a BMW 120 which was heading east.

Police said the girl suffered a number of injuries and had been taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh for treatment.

They are trying to establish the "full circumstances" of the accident.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "The driver stopped as soon as the incident occurred and is continuing to assist with our investigation, but we are also keen to hear from other members of the public who witnessed what happened.

"If you were on Haddington Road on Thursday afternoon and believe you have information relevant to this inquiry then please contact police immediately."