Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck at the junction of Palmerston Place and Lansdowne Crescent

A heavily-pregnant woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a bus in Edinburgh.

The accident took place at the junction of Lansdowne Crescent and Palmerston Place at about 19:00 on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who suffered head injuries, was crossing the junction when a number 26 Lothian bus hit her as it turned into Lansdowne Crescent.

Officers investigating the collision have issued an appeal for any witnesses to contact them.

The woman is in a critical condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Her unborn child is not thought to have been harmed.

Insp Roger Park said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"We are currently investigating this collision and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Palmerston Place area around 7pm on Wednesday, 24 January, and saw this collision, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience."