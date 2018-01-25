Image copyright ScotRail Image caption No timescale has been given for repairs to the line at Winchburgh

Rail travellers face a second day of disruption as the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh remains closed because of landslip.

ScotRail said it would only re-open the section between Linlithgow and Edinburgh "when it is safe to do so".

Mud and rocks fell onto the line at Winchburgh at midday on Wednesday as heavy rain and winds battered Scotland.

Replacement buses will run between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park until the line reopens.

Engineers from Network Rail were working through the night to assess the damage and make repairs but no estimate has yet been given on how long this may take.

ScotRail urged Glasgow-Edinburgh passengers to travel via Queen St Low Level/Bathgate, or via Glasgow Central/Shotts or Carstairs.

Safety priority

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "Disruption caused by the landslip at Winchburgh will continue on Thursday morning.

"We will only reopen the line between Edinburgh and Linlithgow when it's safe to do so.

"We apologise for the disruption, but the safety of our customers and staff is our priority. Our engineers will be working through the night to restore services as quickly as possible."

ScotRail has also confirmed the West Highland Line will remain closed for the rest of the week after a mudslide derailed a train at Arisaig on Monday.

Only five passengers were on board at the time and no-one was injured.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The Whitesands area of Dumfries suffered significant flooding on Wednesday

A night of heavy rain and winds from storm Georgia and melting snow led to widespread travel problems on Wednesday.

A landslip at Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway also caused the cancellation of trains between Glasgow and Carlisle and services in Ayrshire though it was later cleared.

In the Borders, Hawick and Jedburgh suffered problems with flooding and the River Nith burst its banks in Dumfries on Wednesday afternoon.

The Whitesands area of Dumfries was partially flooded but streets re-opened on Wednesday evening.

Police advised that the parking area close to the river would remain closed.