A landslip is causing major railway delays after blocking the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The problem was reported near Winchburgh in West Lothian at about 12:00.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh are stopping at Linlithgow, with replacement buses between Linlithgow and Edinburgh.

ScotRail urged passengers to travel via Queen St Low Level/Bathgate, or via Glasgow Central/Shotts or Carstairs.