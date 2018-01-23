Man charged after armed robbery at Kinglassie post office
- 23 January 2018
A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a post office in Fife.
The incident happened at about 14:25 on Thursday 18 January at the post office on Kinglassie Main Street.
Police said the robber threatened a female member of staff with a hammer before leaving with a four-figure sum of cash.
The arrested man is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later.