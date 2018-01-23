Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two women charged after Edinburgh armed robbery

  • 23 January 2018

Two women have been charged following an armed robbery on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The women, aged 29 and 37, are alleged to have been involved in the raid which took place at about 06:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for any witnesses who have not already come forward to get in touch.

