Crews tackle early morning blaze in Dunfermline
- 21 January 2018
Fire crews have tackled an early morning blaze at a house in Dunfermline.
The alarm was raised at about 02:20 following the discovery of the fire in the hallway of the detached property in Islay Road.
No-one was injured and the fire was out within an hour.