Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Crews tackle early morning blaze in Dunfermline

  • 21 January 2018
Islay Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire broke out in a property in Islay Road

Fire crews have tackled an early morning blaze at a house in Dunfermline.

The alarm was raised at about 02:20 following the discovery of the fire in the hallway of the detached property in Islay Road.

No-one was injured and the fire was out within an hour.

