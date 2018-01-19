Image copyright Google

A man who robbed a post office in Fife armed with a hammer is being sought by police.

The incident happened at about 14:15 on Thursday at the post office on Kinglassie Main Street.

The robber threatened a female staff member with the hammer before leaving with a four-figure-sum of cash.

He is white, of medium build and about 5ft 7in - 5ft 8in tall. His face was obscured by a scarf.

He was wearing black trousers, boots and a dark coloured, possibly dark brown, hooded top. The hood was worn up over the suspect's head.

Det Insp Stewart Andrew, of Police Scotland, said: "The staff member was understandably shaken and distressed by this incident. We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the man responsible.

"Be assured that we will use all resources at our disposal during this investigation, however, we do need the public's assistance.

"We believe the suspect made off on foot, so we would be very interested to speak with anyone who was in the Main Street area of Kinglassie around 2.15pm on Thursday, January 18.

"I would appeal for anyone who does have information or has sighted any males of a similar description in the Kinglassie area to get in touch with us as soon as practicable."