Image caption Colin Skilbeck died after an incident at a flat in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh

A newlywed couple who attacked a neighbour by stabbing and then throwing boiling water and sugar over him have been jailed for more than 20 years.

Rene Howieson and Kathleen Downey killed Colin Skilbeck, 41, in his Edinburgh flat on 12 March last year.

Howieson admitted murdering Mr Skilbeck by throwing the solution in his face and repeatedly striking him with a knife.

Downey admitted culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Mr Skilbeck shared a flat on Gibson Terrace with Downey's sister's ex-partner and the court heard the relationship did not end well.

Jason Hamilton had warned him not to answer the door to the pair and when he did, he was attacked and killed.

'Deeply affected'

At the High Court in Glasgow Lord Armstrong jailed Howieson, 37, for life, with a minimum of 14 years and two months behind bars.

The court heard Downey, 35, threw the water and sugar at the victim and struck him with the knife.

Lord Armstrong sentenced her to five years and three months.

The court heard she has been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

The judge told the couple: "I have no doubt Mr Skilbeck's family and friends have been deeply affected by this and nothing I can say or do can compensate for their loss."

Lord Armstrong added that Mr Skilbeck served as the victim and "his misfortune was to be one of two occupants of the flat who answered the door".

He suffered nine knife wounds in the brutal attack, with one penetrating his heart.

The court heard earlier that Howieson had turned up at the flat door armed with a knife and Downey had a kitchen pan filled with the boiling sugar solution.

Advocate depute Steven Borthwick said: "Kathleen Downey threw the pan of sugar and water into the face of Mr Silbeck."

"Rene Howieson struck the deceased repeatedly to the body with the knife.

"At some point in the course of the incident Kathleen Downey was handed the knife by her co-accused and also struck the deceased with it."

'Is he dead?'

After hearing a disturbance, Mr Hamilton went to see what was happening at the door.

Mr Borthwick added: "He found Colin Skilbeck collapsing onto the ground, clutching his chest.

"There was a great deal of blood coming from wounds on his chest."

The flatmate made a 999 call and police arrived and began performing CPR on the victim until an ambulance crew arrived.

Downey and Howieson left the property and were seen throwing items into the nearby Union Canal.

They were traced to a house in the city's Rankin Drive and when Downey was detained she asked: "Is he dead?"

Brian McConnachie QC, for Downey, also known as Downey-Howieson said she had suffered traumatic incidents throughout her life.

He said she "deeply regrets the taking of a human life".

Ian Duguid, defence QC for Howieson said: "Mr Howieson has had time to reflect on the incident and appreciates Mr Skilbeck not having been the intended victim, has lost his life in tragic circumstances."