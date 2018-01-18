Image copyright Other Image caption Stuart Kitt landed a single punch during the attack in Edinburgh's Royal Mile

A man who carried out a street attack in Edinburgh's Royal Mile that resulted in a serious head injury to his victim has been jailed for seven years.

Stuart Kitt, 39, landed a single punch on Colin Braidwood during the attack on 21 December last year, which saw him hit his head on the pavement.

Kitt was earlier found guilty of assaulting Mr Braidwood to his permanent impairment and disfigurement.

Lord Pentland said Mr Braidwood was left incapable of living independently.

The judge told Kitt: "It appeared to me, in light of the evidence at the trial, that you had completely lost control of yourself."

The judge also ordered Kitt, who was previously jailed in 2011 for more than four years for forcing a four-year-old girl into a freezer, be kept under supervision for a further three-year period.

Full risk assessment

Kitt had denied the offence during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He punched his victim on the head, before Mr Braidwood fell and struck his head on the ground.

Lord Pentland previously ordered a full risk assessment be carried out on Kitt, which could lead to the making of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Under an OLR a court sets a minimum jail term to be served by the offender but any possible future release is left to the parole authorities.

Defence counsel David Nicholson urged the judge to deal with the case by imposing a determinate sentence followed by supervision.

He told the court: "He has the capacity to change and the willingness to do so. He has taken steps in that regard already.

"His personality will have to be stripped down and made back up again during his time in custody."

A psychiatrist who saw Kitt considered that at the core of his problems was emotional trauma he had suffered in childhood.

Mr Nicholson said Kitt had taken measures to address a drug problem.

Advocate depute Euan Cameron earlier told the court that Kitt has amassed 46 previous convictions, which included crimes of violence.