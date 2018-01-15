Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Image caption Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle star in The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman has praised an Inverness school's use of a song from his new film to celebrate diversity.

A clip of Keala Settle, a star of the movie The Greatest Showman, singing This Is Me was played during Friday's assembly at Drakies Primary School.

Jackman has retweeted a video showing the pupils singing along along with a message to the children and staff.

The actor wrote: "Hey @DrakiesPS...you are ALL awesome and unique...and your teachers are too!"

Settle, an American Broadway star, has also shared the primary school's tweet.

Image copyright Hugh Jackman/Twitter Image caption Jackman's tweet has been liked thousands of times

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jackman described the school's use of the song as "awesome"

The Great Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P T Barnum, a 19th Century American entertainer and founder of a circus.

Drakies' tweet has been shared more than 46,000 times, while Australian actor Jackman's tweet praising the school's pupils and staff has been liked more than 3,800 times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Keala Settle singing This Is Me was shown during an assembly at Drakies

Drakies has a roll of about 230 pupils.

Head teacher Michelle Watson said: "We had a whole assembly on Friday based around embracing difference and celebrating diversity.

"We decided to use a song from the new movie The Greatest Showman as it is a very uplifting song about accepting differences.

"The children came out of the assembly feeling very empowered and thoughtful about the message of diversity."

She added: "Once the children and staff knew the two stars of the movie Keala Settle and Hugh Jackman had contacted the school via Twitter they were really overwhelmed.

"Since the stars have tweeted the school our video clip has been seen by over 46,000 people and we are completely delighted that they took the time to appreciate our school."