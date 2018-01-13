Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a number of areas, including Milton Road, were targeted by the group

Two pedestrians have been injured after a spate of incidents involving a large group of off-road bikers in Edinburgh.

Police said they had received a number of calls about anti social behaviour in the city centre, Drylaw, Milton Road in Portobello, Leith and Craigmillar.

They said the calls began at about 11:30 on Saturday and involved a large group of motorcyclists.

Two people were slightly injured after one incident resulted in a collision in Drylaw at about 13:30, said police.

They said they were aware of the public's "understandable concern" and were dealing with the incidents on an "urgent basis".

Police said the group was driving off-road motorcycles

Ch Insp Alan Carson said: "We take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to tackle it.

"Unfortunately the message is not getting through to these individuals despite several fatalities and serious injuries in the past months and years.

"I understand how frustrated the public are over this type of dangerous behaviour and we are grateful for their patience.

"I urge anyone with information that can assist us to trace those responsible to call us."