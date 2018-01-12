Image copyright Police Scotland

A CCTV image has been released in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at a Londis store on Easter Road at about 16:10 on Monday 20 November.

No-one was injured and nothing is believed to have been stolen from the shop.

Police wish to speak to the man in the image. He is white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in, and was wearing a green camouflage jacket with the hood up.

He was of slim to medium build and was also wearing blue trousers, black Doc Martin-style shoes and was carrying a blue Poundland carrier bag.

Det Con Stephen Herd, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully, the shop worker was uninjured however this was a distressing incident and we're appealing for the public's help as part of our inquiries.

"Anyone who may recognise this is man, or has any information about this incident, is urged to contact us."