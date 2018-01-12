Image copyright RobRandom Image caption Police were called to King's Stables Road on Thursday evening

Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found near Edinburgh Castle.

Police were called to King's Stables Road at about 17:40 on Thursday.

Bomb disposal experts carried out the explosion about two and a half hours later.

Police said that more action was needed at the scene. Kings Stable's Road remains closed, while Princes Street Gardens West is also closed to pedestrians.