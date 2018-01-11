Teen in hospital after hit-and-run in Fife
- 11 January 2018
A teenager is being treated in hospital following a hit-and-run in Fife.
The 18-year-old woman was hit in Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline, Fife, at 19:30 on Saturday.
She was taken to the town's Queen Margaret Hospital for treatment.
Police Scotland said they had begun an investigation into the incident involving a small red car.