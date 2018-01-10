Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman seriously hurt in lorry crash with car in Fife

  • 10 January 2018
the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie Image copyright Google

A woman has been seriously injured following a crash between a car and a lorry in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie at 06:30.

A man was also injured in the crash. They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The road was closed in both directions.

