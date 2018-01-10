Lorry and three cars crash at roundabout in Fife
- 10 January 2018
An HGV lorry and three cars have crashed at a roundabout in Fife.
The accident happened at the Chapel roundabout in Kirkcaldy, shortly before 08:45.
Three people - described as walking wounded - have been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and one lane of the A92 is closed.