Man charged over serious assault in Edinburgh's Opal Lounge
- 10 January 2018
A 25-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with a serious assault in an Edinburgh city centre club.
The incident happened at about 00:10 on Sunday 13 August 2017 in the Opal Lounge on George Street.
A 22-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.
The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 7 February.