Firefighters tackle large fire at Edinburgh pub
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a pub in Edinburgh's Cowgate.
The fire broke out in the three-storey OX184 building, between Blair Street and Guthrie Street, just before 15:00.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines were at the scene along with dozens of firefighters.
OX184 tweeted: "All staff ok - out in plenty of time - closed until further notice."
A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.50pm on Monday January 8 to reports of a fire in Edinburgh.
"Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to the fire involving a three-storey building in the city's Cowgate.
"Firefighters are using powerful water jets to tackle the fire."