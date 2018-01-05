Image copyright Police Scotland

Access to the A1 was blocked for three hours after a lorry crashed on a roundabout in Edinburgh.

The accident happened at the Old Craighall roundabout at about 01:20.

The Asda lorry ended up partly on the roundabout and across the road, blocking access to the A1 heading towards Tranent and Haddington.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that no other vehicle was involved and said no-one was injured.