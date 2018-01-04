A driver involved in a two-car crash in Fife was six times over the drink-drive limit.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with drink-driving after being breathalysed following the collision on 2 January.

His Hyundai Coupe collided with a Ford Fiesta on the B981 near Crossgates, Cowdenbeath, at about 19:25 but no-one was injured.

He was expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Insp Brenda Sinclair, from Fife's Road Policing Unit, said: "We have a zero tolerance policy on drink-driving and it is disappointing that people continue to take risks by driving after consuming alcohol.

"There are potentially catastrophic consequences to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and it endangers the life of all those using the road.

"I would urge all drivers to always make alternative travel arrangements when they plan to have a drink."

The drink-drive limit in Scotland is 50 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of blood.