Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on a pedestrian crossing near Cameron Toll shopping centre

An 80-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

She was attacked at about 08:30 on a pedestrian crossing on Lady Road in the Cameron Toll area of the city.

The woman was pushed to the ground and her shopping bag was stolen. She was examined by ambulance personnel but found to be uninjured.

Police have issued the description of a man in his 20s they want to trace in connection with the attack, who was seen making off towards The Inch.

He was white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build.

The man was wearing a black shiny tracksuit top, possibly Nike branded, a hoodie with the hood up, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Det Con Alastair Paisley of Gayfield CID said: "This was a distressing incident for the woman and we're appealing for the public's help as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We believe that the suspect was loitering at the entrance to the shopping centre, then within the main walkway, and that he may have approached people before following the victim as she left.

"We'd urge anyone who witnessed the robbery, who may have seen the suspect in the area shortly before or after the incident, or who recognises his description to get in touch as soon as possible."