No-fly zone for Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party
Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations will have a no-fly zone with drones and other aircraft banned from the city centre.
The order covers the torchlight procession and New Year street party.
It will operate between 15:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, as well as between 14:00 on Sunday and 03:00 on Monday.
The no-fly zone will cover a two mile radius with the junction of East Market Street and Jeffrey Street as its central point.
The zone covers all areas to:
- Figgat Park, Portobello to the east
- Braid Hills to the south
- Edinburgh Zoo to the west
- Forth Coastline to the north