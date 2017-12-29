Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations will have a no-fly zone with drones and other aircraft banned from the city centre.

The order covers the torchlight procession and New Year street party.

It will operate between 15:00 and 23:00 on Saturday, as well as between 14:00 on Sunday and 03:00 on Monday.

The no-fly zone will cover a two mile radius with the junction of East Market Street and Jeffrey Street as its central point.

The zone covers all areas to:

Figgat Park, Portobello to the east

Braid Hills to the south

Edinburgh Zoo to the west