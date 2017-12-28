A former soldier who raped a 12-year-old girl in an Edinburgh house has been jailed for six years.

Kenneth Hart, 48, from South Queensferry, admitted raping the schoolgirl between 2014 and 2015.

He also pled guilty to sexually abusing her.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Hart: "You have pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping and sexually abusing this girl over 17 months when she was a child. You offered her financial inducements."

The High Court in Glasgow heard the abuse came to light when the girl told a family member and the police were called.

Lord Mulholland described the young girl as "very brave".

Solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson, representing Hart, said: "He was in the Army and then ran a family business. He is assessed as low risk of re-conviction. He has a limited record and a supportive family."

The court heard when Hart was initially questioned by police he denied everything and claimed the girl had made it all up.

But, he them admitted what he had done and pleaded guilty.

Hart was placed on the sex offenders' register.