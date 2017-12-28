A teenager has been attacked by a gang of six or seven youths during a serious assault in West Lothian.

The 18-year-old was walking in the Pentland Park area of Craigshill in Livingston when he was attacked on Boxing Day at 05:30.

He sustained injuries to his face and shoulder and was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Police are appealing for witnesses. The male youths are white, in their mid to late teens and were wearing tracksuits.

Det Con Barry Carlin, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim has suffered some painful injuries as a result of this attack and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible.

"Anyone who may have seen the suspects, or witnessed any suspicious activity in or around Pentland Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this incident should also get in touch."