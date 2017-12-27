Image copyright Chris Watt

Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have agreed that about half the voluntary roles advertised at this year's event will now be paid.

Plans to use more than 300 unpaid workers in "Hogmanay ambassador" roles sparked controversy last month.

The event's organisers, Underbelly, were accused of exploitation.

Following discussions with unions, it has been announced that supervisors and deputy managers will be paid at least the Scottish minimum wage of £8.75.

It is understood that these roles will account for about half the voluntary posts originally advertised.

A joint statement was issued by Underbelly, the Better Than Zero campaign, the Unite union and the STUC.

It said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay has ceased advertising Hogmanay ambassador supervisors and deputy managers as volunteer roles and has instead moved them to paid positions.

"These roles will be paid at least the Scottish living wage.

"Non-supervisory Hogmanay ambassadors will still be part of the festival, albeit there will be fewer than initially estimated, and these volunteer roles continue to be advertised."