A water buffalo has returned to a Fife farm after being on the run for two weeks.

The 63st (400kg) animal, which jumped a gate during a routine weighing, was found back in his shed at Clentrie Farm in Auchtertool, near Kirkcaldy, during a routine walk by one of the farmers.

During its time on the run the bull was seen near Shawsmill farm, Lochgelly.

Steve Mitchell, owner of The Buffalo Farm, tried everything to catch the one-year-old bull.

Mr Mitchell had taken some of the herd down to the 100-acre wood where the animal had last been seen in a bid to lure the creature home to no avail.

He had also used a drone to try to locate it and beaters from a local shoot.

However, Bert, as he has now been named, returned home of his own accord.

A Buffalo Farm spokesman said: "Eddie visited the shed this morning to do his usual routines and discovered an amazing early Christmas present, our wanderer has returned.

"Overnight he has made his way back into the shed and settled down in one of the passageways.

"We have given him a stern talking to, but he will also get a bit extra TLC today.

"It's a massive weight off our mind and we are really delighted to have him back."

The spokesman added: "Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive, the interest in young Bert has been phenomenal.

"We are hoping that with part of our expansion plans at Boglily he can maybe become our mascot and a bit of a feature at Boglily, so it looks like after his adventures, he will be staying with us for the foreseeable future."

The one-year-old bull would normally have been taken to the abattoir at the age of two or used as a stud.