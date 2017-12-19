Image copyright Police Scotland

Two men who were involved in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh which left a boy seriously injured have been jailed.

Connor Whalen, 20, was given three years and eight months for injuring the 10-year-old while riding a stolen motorbike on Ferry Road on 19 August.

Marc Miller, 23, was given two years and 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing a motorbike and driving dangerously.

They had both pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Whalen and Miller will also be subject to a 12 month Supervised Release Order when let out of prison.

Both men had previously been disqualified from holding a driving licence.

Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The incident took place on Ferry Road near Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Whalen and Miller had stolen motorbikes earlier in the day and had been driving dangerously and at excessive speed prior to the incident.

The court heard Miller drove along Ferry Road, approaching the crossing in the middle of the road and overtaking stationary traffic at about 40mph. He then sped through the crossing as the lights were turning to red.

Whalen approached the crossing in the same manner, speeding up to about 50mph as he went through a red light and hitting the boy who was on the crossing.

The child was thrown into the air and Whalen came off the bike.

Whalen ran off after the collision to Ferry Road Gardens where he was picked up as a pillion passenger by Miller.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

He has been left with permanent scarring and will need further surgery. He returned to school for the first time in early December.

Andrew Richardson, procurator fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: "Their actions resulted in a young boy not only sustaining serious injuries but also being left traumatised by his terrifying experience.

"It is the type of incident which could easily have ended in a fatality.

"Such joyriding is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to similar dangerous and anti-social behaviour to contact the police."

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "Connor Whalen and Marc Miller callously left a seriously injured child screaming for help in the roadway while others rushed to tend to him.

"They were more concerned with concealing their actions than ensuring the survival of a 10-year-old boy from their own community.

"The 10-year-old's bravery throughout this process has been outstanding and I wish to pay tribute to him."